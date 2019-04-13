Services
Joe Russell Obituary
Joe Russell

Canton - Joe Ellis Russell, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Milton and Thelma Dodd Russell. Joe was a United States Marine veteran serving in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Talbert Russell; two daughters, Catherine Ferguson (Chad) of Lincoln, Nebraska and Rebecca Finney (Gardner) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Ada and Charlie Ferguson.

Services will be held at a later date at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery

The care of Mr. Russell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 13, 2019
