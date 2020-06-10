Joe Swann
Joe Swann

Candler - Kenneth "Joe" Swann, 56, passed away March 31, 2020.

His memorial graveside service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
