Clyde - Joe Eugene Terrell, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.
A resident of Haywood County, Joe was the son of the late Glen and Rachael McCracken Terrell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Luke Terrell, and sister, Phyllis Terrell Parham. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Freida Morgan Terrell.
He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation "Right of Way" division for 30 years. Joe was a proud member of the North Carolina Cattleman's Association raising white-faced Polled Herefords his entire life. Nothing but his love for his wife, Freida, surpassed his love for farming. When not with Freida or working for the state, Joe could be found outside on his Massey Ferguson and tending his cattle. He was a member of Clyde #453 Free Mason Masonic Lodge where he served as worshipful Master twice over the years. He received his 50-year pin as a Mason and was a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and Shriners International. Joe was also a member of the VFW and American Legion and a member of Long's Chapel United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Fincher's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend John Ferree and Reverend James Marsh officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville.
In memory of Joe, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, P.O. Box 560666, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28256, and Fincher's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 2724 Hyder Mountain Road, Clyde, North Carolina, 28721.
