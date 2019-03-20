|
|
Joe Webb
Candler - Joseph Terry Webb, 72, passed away on March 18, 2019.
He was the son of the late George Dewey Webb and Rose Lindsey Webb and also preceded in death by his three brothers, William Lewis Webb, George Howard Webb and Dewey Harley Webb.
He was a retired truck driver and drove for Frederickson Motor Lines and Averitt Express.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Juanita Webb; daughter, Beth Wood and husband Jason; son, Josh Webb and the love of his life, his two granddaughters, Jessi and Hannah Wood all of Candler; sister, Evelyn Howell and husband Tommy of Asheville; niece Lisa Furdas and husband Greg and their children, Michael and Kara and nephew, Michael Howell and wife Kelley and their daughter, Zoey of Roseville, CA.
He served in the US Army. He was a faithful member of Inanda Baptist Church where he served as youth director and Sunday School teacher throughout the years. Joe was also involved heavily in mission work for the Lord, including working with the Buncombe Baptist NC Baptist Men, Kentucky Coal Mine Mission and Lighthouse Mission Center of Pineville, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Inanda Baptist Church with Rev. Caleb Curtis, Rev. Terry House and Rev. James Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM Thursday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to: Inanda Baptist Church, 590 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 20, 2019