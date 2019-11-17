|
Joeddia Taylor Grooms
Burnsville - Joeddia Taylor Grooms, age 50 of Burnsville died Saturday, November, 16, 2019.
Joeddia was born February 10, 1969 in Buncombe County to the late Jesse Edward and Jo Ann Cutshaw Taylor; she was a resident of Yancey County for the past 15 years. She was currently employed with Asheville Village Groomers in Asheville. Joeddia loved dogs, raised Yorkies, and loved growing flowers.
Surviving are her husband, Ray Grooms; sons, John Taylor of Leicester, Josh Grooms of Burnsville and Mathew Grooms and wife Ashley of Anderson, SC; sisters, JoeDeania J. Cassada and husband Daniel of Asheville and Vicky Woods and husband Bill of Fletcher; granddaughters, Jo Ann Ashley Taylor and Skyla Grooms; grandsons, Wyatt and Micah Grooms.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hoopers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Fletcher.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Joeddia's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019