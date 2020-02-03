|
JoeDeania Taylor Cassada
Asheville - JoeDeania Taylor Cassada, age 48, of Asheville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 with peace and love surrounded by her family.
JoeDeania was born August 22, 1971 in Buncombe County to the late Jesse Edward and JoAnn Cutshaw Taylor. She was an avid animal lover. JoeDeania was a beloved wife, mother and friend to all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Joeddia Taylor Grooms.
Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Daniel Cassada; daughter, Taylor Cassada; and son, Caleb Cassada; nephew, John Taylor; and her loving support dog, Remi.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Allen Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in Hoopers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Fletcher.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020