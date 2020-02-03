Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoeDeania Cassada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoeDeania Taylor Cassada


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoeDeania Taylor Cassada Obituary
JoeDeania Taylor Cassada

Asheville - JoeDeania Taylor Cassada, age 48, of Asheville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 with peace and love surrounded by her family.

JoeDeania was born August 22, 1971 in Buncombe County to the late Jesse Edward and JoAnn Cutshaw Taylor. She was an avid animal lover. JoeDeania was a beloved wife, mother and friend to all.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Joeddia Taylor Grooms.

Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Daniel Cassada; daughter, Taylor Cassada; and son, Caleb Cassada; nephew, John Taylor; and her loving support dog, Remi.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Allen Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in Hoopers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Fletcher.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Cassada's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoeDeania's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -