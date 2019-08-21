|
Joel Alexander Brown
Asheville - Joel Alexander Brown, 37 passed away July 20, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. Joel was a kind and loving man. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Carol Brown, uncles David and Joe Brown, aunts Linda and Myra Brown all of Asheville, cousin Curtis Brown of Barryville N. Y. and many friends. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held August 25th at 3 o'clock in the youth room of Foster SDA Church 375 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. He will be inurned in the Brown family plot at Locust Field Cemetery in Canton N. C. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Foster SDA Community Services 375 Hendersonville Road Asheville, NC 28803 or Haywood Street Respite 297 Haywood Street Asheville, NC 28801
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019