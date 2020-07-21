Joel Bond Stevenson
Brevard - Joel Bond Stevenson died on July 16, 2020 in Brevard, NC.
Joel was born April 16, 1942, to Mary (Wilson) Stevenson and J.J. Stevenson in Asheville. He attended Brevard College and Western Carolina University then earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He practiced law in Asheville for four decades and retired in October 2017.
Outside of what he affectionately dubbed the law factory, Joel spent as much time as possible outdoors - hiking, kayaking, SCUBA diving, mountain biking, and spelunking. Joel enjoyed reading poetry and history, learning Spanish, and playing his mandolin.
He is survived by his wife Dana (Mason) Stevenson, daughter Sarah Holly, son-in-law Jim and grandson Maxwell of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and niece Alana Hoenicke, her husband David, and their daughters Lauren and Vanessa of Greenville, South Carolina. Joel leaves behind caving buddies, law colleagues, countless friends, and well-loved cats, El Tigre and Lilly.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. When we gather to remember Joel, there will be blue grass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, your local humane society, or your favorite charity
. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Accordius in Brevard for the care given to Joel.
