Joel Cecil Holt Obituary
Aug. 19, 1930 - Feb. 13, 2020

Asheville native Joel Cecil Holt passed away surrounded by family in Birmingham, AL.

Joel was a pharmaceutical representative for Norwich Eaton/Proctor & Gamble and founded Keystone labs in Asheville in 1989.

He graduated from Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, where he was class president. After graduating from the U.S. Navy Medical Corp. in 1950 in San Diego, he attended Western Carolina and the Medical College of Virginia, where he received a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy.

Joel was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. An avid runner, he loved to ski and participate in outdoor activities. He especially loved the beach and enjoyed many years of trips with his beloved granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Harrison Holt and Joel Cole Holt; and the love of his life, Edith Hutto Holt, M.D., his wife of 48 years.

Joel is survived by his sister Dorothy Lee Drum (Jerry) of Cary, N.C.; sons Joel Matthew Holt (Julia) of Birmingham and Jason Jerome Holt of Asheville; granddaughters Caitlin Holt Cole (Matt) of Auburn, AL, Jasmine Victoria Hope Holt of Atlanta, GA.; and Jessica Renfro Holt of Birmingham.

A private celebration of his life will be held in Asheville.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
