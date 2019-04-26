|
|
Joel Kenneth Sanders
Asheville - Joel Kenneth Sanders departed this earthly life on April 18, 2019, at the age of 28. He was a magna cum laude graduate of Johnson and Wales University with a culinary degree.
Joel had a magnetic personality, a self-deprecating sense of humor, a thoughtful and generous spirit. He was a creative chef, a diligent over-the-road trucker, an Eagle scout, a talented drummer, an artistic soul, a best friend to many, a restless wanderer who has reached his destination.
Joel cared deeply about his family and friends and loved his son Kai passionately. He was concerned for the downtrodden and would literally give the coat off his back.
Joel is survived by his beloved son Kai Sanders Kattas; his parents Clay and Beth Sanders; his three siblings and partners: Layne and James Braunstein, Ian and Allie Sanders; Reid Sanders and Lia Campbell; grandparents Don and Mary Sanders and Marie Clontz; and very loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank all those who loved and supported us and Joel through his long, hard-fought battle with addiction.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Community Church, Mills River, NC .
Memorials may be made to Haywood Street Congregation, PO Box 2982, Asheville, NC 28802 with memo designation: memorial Joel Sanders/ fresco.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 26, 2019