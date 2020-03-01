|
|
John Allison Eller, Jr.
Greenville, SC - John Allison Eller, Jr., age 79, of Greenville, SC, passed away on February 29, 2020, after a well-fought fight with lung cancer.
He was born in Weaverville, NC, on January 20, 1941, son to the late John and Anna Lee Eller.
In 1959 John graduated salutatorian from North Buncombe High School where he played football, varsity basketball and served as editor of the school yearbook. He then attended Brevard College and graduated from University of Virginia in 1964 where he played basketball and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He embarked upon his professional career at American Enka and later worked as an executive at Michelin, living for a period of time with his family in Clermont-Ferrand, France. He could build anything, repair anything, and cherished his extensive set of tools. Besides his family, his greatest loves were hunting, fishing, tending the land of his farm in Travelers Rest, SC, and playing with his beloved dogs, Boots and Bo.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Blanche Conner Eller; devoted children, Stephanie and Jonathan; grandson Conner Eller Vaughn and his brother James "Jim" Eller.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Brent O'Conner will officiate. Burial will follow in Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 21 Flat Creek Church Rd., Weaverville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of John to the at https://act.alz.org.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Eller's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020