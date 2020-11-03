1/1
John Anthony "Tater" Ledford
1989 - 2020
John Anthony Ledford "Tater"

Raleigh - John Anthony Ledford "Tater", 31, of Raleigh, NC passed away on October 30th, 2020.

John was born in Easley, SC on July 20, 1989. He graduated from North Buncombe High School. Shortly after he joined the United States Marine Corps where proudly served his country for 4 years and was deployed twice overseas.

John worked as a construction foreman for Brasfield and Gorrie. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

He is survived by his Father Steven Ledford of Weaverville, two daughters Priscilla Ledford and Kansada Ledford, a brother Joseph Ledford (Tyler) of Bristol, TN, a sister Rebecca Sizemore (AJ) of Brevard, NC. Two nephews Denver Ledford and Silas Sizemore and a Niece Olivia Ledford. He is preceded in death by his Mother Kansada Ledford and Grandparents Joseph and Betty Woodring.

Funeral Services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in Little River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moody-Connolly Funeral Home. The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Life Celebrations, 181 S. Caldwell Street, Brevard, NC 28712.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
