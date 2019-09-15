|
John Azerbaev
Asheville - Our beloved John Azerbaev, age 29, of Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. John was born in Asheville to Inara Miasnikov and Al Azerbaev on February 28th, 1990.
He was one of the most generous, caring, and loving people you could ever have been blessed to meet. He touched the lives of many people. He was dedicated, hard worker, an awesome friend, and the world's best daddy to his four children: Ava and Jayden, Ke'Onney and Ke'ara. He will be remembered for his warm smile, upbeat & happy personality, and especially for his love for his children, his family, and his friends.
John is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mikelis Buksh; grandmother, Pelageya Buksh; and uncle, Yanis Zageris. He is survived by his mother, Inara Miasnikov and her fiance, Ivan Bochevar; his father, Al Azerbaev and his wife, Elmira; his children, Ava and Jayden, Ke'Onney and Ke'ara; his sisters, Mariam Azerbaev with her children, Azia, Elijah, Omari, and Elina Azerbaev and Jeff Capps, her son Eli; and his brother Ruslan Azerbaev and daughter Gabrielle; his cousins Tatyana Edwards and her husband Preston and their children, Vashti, Raheli, and Ruphyna; Marina O'Brien-Gamble with her children Vincent, Francesca, and Leopold; Alexander Buksh; Ianis Zageris; Andris Zageris; Liga Zageris; Ilze Zageris; his uncle Marger Buksh and his wife Lyudmila; his aunt Olga Reiman-Zageris.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services with visitation at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain, NC.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. And as John would say, "Have you made someone smile today?"
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019