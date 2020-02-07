|
John C. Gore
Asheville - John C. Gore, 65, died February 3, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville, NC after a long hard fought battle with leukemia.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sgt. Major Edward "Jack" Gore, Sr. and mother Martha Gore.
Surviving are his brother Edward J. Gore, Jr (Fran); nieces Melinda Brogden (Boyce), Marianne Gore, and Emily Lynch (Mike); nephew Britt Crane; two great nephews and two great nieces; and several cousins.
John spent his career in various administrative/analyst positions in the Atlanta, GA area and retired from AT&T in 2012. He later moved to Pensacola, FL where he spent his remaining years.
Classically trained in voice, John had the privilege of singing with the Robert Shaw Chorale in Atlanta, GA, performing in concerts throughout the US, including Carnegie Hall in New York, as well as touring through Europe. During his time with RSC, they won 2 Grammy awards, in 1985 and 1987.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hotel for Dogs and Cats of Pensacola FL or . Also, please consider becoming an Organ Donor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Atlanta, GA in the spring.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020