John Calvagno
John Calvagno

Asheville - John Joseph Calvagno, 55, of Asheville, NC, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He is a native of Albany, NY, and the son of the late Anthony and Eileen Scanlon Calvagno.

John followed his lifelong passion of baseball. He was an avid writer for minor A ball league thru his own blog "Notes from the Sally" and then later thru Prospect 365. He wrote about the players, their progress and breakout performers. John was an active participant in the Bullpen Addicts group which has been renamed the "Calvagno Club House" in his honor.

John spent many happy, loving years with Jean, her two daughters, Adrian and Leah and son, Patrick. He is also survived by his sibings, Eileen Gurecki, Anne Calvagno, Anthony Calvagno, Jr., Edward Calvagno, Mary Goat, Barbara Whitney, and James Calvagno; 11 nieces and nephews. John will be missed by many baseball associates, friends and fans.

A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service, 7626 NC Highway 213, Mars Hill, NC 28754.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Auto Immune Related Diseases Association, 19176 Hall Road, Suite 130, Clinton, MI 48038.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
