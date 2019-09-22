|
John "JC" Calvin Ledford
Maggie Valley - Maggie Valley, John Calvin Ledford, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Waynesville Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the at the Chapel, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Calvary Road Baptist Church, 2701 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019