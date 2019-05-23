Services
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for John Coxey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Coxey


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Coxey Obituary
John Coxey

Asheville - John Coxey, age 71, of Asheville, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mr. Coxey was born December 11, 1947 in Altoona, PA to the late John Thomas and Jean Derry Coxey; he was a resident of Buncombe County for the past 32 years. He was a graduate of Clemson University, and was a passionate Clemson Sports fan. John was also passionate about NASCAR racing. A member of the former Weaverville Rotary Club, he remained active in placing flags in downtown Weaverville for Veterans Memorial holidays, along with Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club. He owned John T. Coxey Consulting. John served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of Basilica of St. Lawrence.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Patricia Pinkston Coxey; sons, Mathew Coxey, and Anthony Coxey and wife Lauren; sister, Jill Daniels and husband Randy; nieces, Meredith and Kimberly; and beloved granddaughters, Scarlett and Isabelle Rose.

His memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, or Clemson University ROTC, Clemson University Foundation

PO Box 1889 Clemson, SC 29633-1889.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Coxey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019
