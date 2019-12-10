|
John Crook
John Marvin Crook, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center.
John was a native of Buncombe County and a son of the late Thomas A. Crook and Mazie W. Crook. He attended Buncombe County schools and was a graduate of North Carolina State University. John was founder and president of PASCO, a fiber textile engineering company, which he led for 32 years.
John was an active member of the community. He served as Past Master of the Hominy Valley Masonic Lodge and Past Officer of the Land of the Sky Shriner's Club. John's primary hobby was trap shooting. He was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association and traveled throughout the United States to participate in tournaments.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Cook Crook; brother, Melvin Crook.
Surviving family include children, Donna Walters, Lake James, NC, Tommy Crook, Hendersonville, TN, Julie Howell, Indian Trail, NC and Scott Howell, Durham, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Carroll and John Thomas Crook.
A memorial service will be 11 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019, Trinity United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Land of the Sky Shriner's Club, 39 Spring Cove Rd, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019