Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oakley Baptist Church
70 Fairview Avenue
Asheville, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakley Baptist Church
70 Fairview Avenue
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dexter Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Dexter Lee Obituary
John Dexter Lee

Asheville - Mr. John Dexter Lee, 88, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center after a short period of declining health.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Dora (Settle) Lee and his daughter, Debra. He was also preceded in death by his brother, E. D., and two sisters, Dorothy Lee Bucker and O'dell Lee Duckett.

John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene; 2 sons, Johnny (Doris) of Coral Springs, FL and Gary (Shellie - deceased). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a nephew, Frank (Susan) and a niece, Pam (Spergion - deceased).

John attended Oakley High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He is retired from CP Clare and AAA Auto Parts.

John was a faithful member of Oakley Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22nd at 3 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Lori Bright, CNA and the wonderful staff at Solace.

Memorials may be made to Oakley Baptist Church, 70 Fairview Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now