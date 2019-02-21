John Dexter Lee



Asheville - Mr. John Dexter Lee, 88, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center after a short period of declining health.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Dora (Settle) Lee and his daughter, Debra. He was also preceded in death by his brother, E. D., and two sisters, Dorothy Lee Bucker and O'dell Lee Duckett.



John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene; 2 sons, Johnny (Doris) of Coral Springs, FL and Gary (Shellie - deceased). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a nephew, Frank (Susan) and a niece, Pam (Spergion - deceased).



John attended Oakley High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He is retired from CP Clare and AAA Auto Parts.



John was a faithful member of Oakley Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22nd at 3 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Lori Bright, CNA and the wonderful staff at Solace.



Memorials may be made to Oakley Baptist Church, 70 Fairview Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803 Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019