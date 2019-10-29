|
|
John "Johnny" E. Banks
Weaverville - John "Johnny" E. Banks, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly October 28, 2019, in his home at the age of 70.
He was born June 8, 1949 in Buncombe County to the late Eugene and Ruth Davis Banks. On September 13, 1974 he married Sue "Susie" Hunter Banks; together they raised one son, John Michael Banks, Sr. and have two loving grandchildren, John "Jay" Michael Banks, Jr. and Naomi Rose Banks.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Seay and husband Wesley, and Louise Doling.
Johnny grew up in Asheville, NC and served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a decorated soldier and was awarded the Purple Heart. Johnny was a carpenter and enjoyed working with his hands. His passion was fast cars that he enjoyed with his son and grandson. He was a member of the Ford-SVTOA car club. He and Susie spent a great deal of their lives together in Tampa, FL. He lived out his last years in Weaverville, NC near family.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, his son John and wife, Tia and two grandchildren, Jay and Naomi; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Banks and Helen Metcalf.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Banks' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019