John Edward McMullen
John Edward McMullen

Asheville - John Edward McMullen, 93, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A native of Washington, DC, John was a son of the late LeRoy A. McMullen, Sr., and Emmal L. McMullen. He was also preceded in death by his partner, Kenneth Robert Amoss, and his brother, LeRoy A. McMullen, Jr.

Mr. McMullen was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and taught ballroom dance. He had a love for music and reading.

Surviving are his sister, Mary L. McMullen, and brother, Robert F. McMullen.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
