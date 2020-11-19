John Edward McMullen
Asheville - John Edward McMullen, 93, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
A native of Washington, DC, John was a son of the late LeRoy A. McMullen, Sr., and Emmal L. McMullen. He was also preceded in death by his partner, Kenneth Robert Amoss, and his brother, LeRoy A. McMullen, Jr.
Mr. McMullen was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and taught ballroom dance. He had a love for music and reading.
Surviving are his sister, Mary L. McMullen, and brother, Robert F. McMullen.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
