Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
John Ernest Clark

John Ernest Clark Obituary
John Ernest Clark

Marshall - John Ernest Clark, 90, of Marshall, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Mr. Clark was the son of the late Earnest and Blanche Wilson Clark. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Hill Clark; sister, Ada Gene Mace; brothers, Frank and Wendell Clark and stepson, Thomas Everette Griffin.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Rice and Johnny Hampton and her two rare flowers, Karen and Kerry; sister, Verna Baldwin and husband Harry; sister in laws, Patsy Christian Clark and Kathy Knapp and husband Porter; brother in law, G. D. Mace; grandchildren, Justice Rice and wife Sam, Tiffani Rice, Brandon Jennings, and Josh Griffin; great grandchildren, Angelina, Ryleigh, Dahlia, and Harley; a special nephew Keith Clark; and several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Grapevine Baptist Church. Reverend Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
