John Fredrick Barnwell
Asheville - John Fredrick (Peruvio) Barnwell, 73, a U.S. Navy Veteran, of Asheville, NC died of cancer on May 10, 2020.
Peruvio was born September 8, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Pete and Lukie Livesay Barnwell. He has been a guiding light for many. As a composer, musician, poet, and artist, he has enhanced all of our lives.
Peruvio is survived by his cousins of South Carolina; Suzie Horton, Deb and Angel Brannon.
To continue Cosmic Taladu, Fred the Frendly's spirits in motion join our virtual gathering on his Facebook page with Celebration of Life gathering to be held in the future.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020