John Gibbons Knight, Jr.
Montreat - John Gibbons Knight, Jr. passed away on April 26, 2020 at his home in Montreat, NC surrounded by his family. Mr. Knight was 80 years old and had lived in this community for 22 years. He was born in Easton, PA and moved to Phillipsburg, NJ, Fargo, GA, and finally to Fernandina Beach, FL. He, his brother and his father built their family home in Fernandina Beach, FL during his high school years. Mr. Knight earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech and co-oped at the Savannah Sugar Refinery. He met his wife, Mary Rolston Edson, while in college. They married and moved to Akron, Ohio following his graduation in 1962. He worked as a research chemical engineer at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 35 years. Mr. and Mrs. Knight moved to Montreat, NC upon his retirement where they joined the Black Mountain Presbyterian Church and built their dream home. Mr. Knight's retirement involved active service to the community; he served as treasurer to local non-profit organizations. He gave the bulk of his efforts the Kiwanis Club of Black Mountain - Swannanoa - including serving 15 years as Club Treasurer, enhancing the educational support scholarships of the Club through helping the Club purchase a new home for the Thrift Store and pay off the mortgage in less than 5 years. He loved spending his free time hiking, gardening and traveling up and down the East Coast playing duplicate bridge, reaching the level of Ruby Life Master.
Mr. Knight was pre-deceased by his parents, John Gibbons Knight, Sr and Ilsa Miller Knight; his brother, James Rockwood Knight; his niece, Marissa Myers; and his nephew, Rob Myers.
Mr. Knight is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Edson Knight; his daughter and son-in-law, Frances Knight Hartigan and John P. Hartigan, II; his son and daughter-in-law, John Gibbons Knight, III and Phyllis Perry Knight; his grandson, J. Patrick Hartigan, III; his sister-in-law and husband, Helen Edson Myers and Robert L. Myers; his sister-in-law, Jean P. Knight; his nephew and wife, Clinton Douglas Knight and Leanne Knight; and his niece and husband, Susan Knight Shrack and Greg Shrack.
Due to current coronavirus restrictions a Memorial Service will be delayed and information will be shared at a later date.
The family requests donations to any of the following foundations in lieu of flowers: Kiwanis Club of Black Mountain - Swannanoa Foundation, P.O. Box 491, Black Mountain, NC 28711, Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, 101 N. Ridgeway Ave, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or Oettmeier Foundation, Inc, 422 US 441 N, P.O. Box 278, Fargo, GA 31631.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020