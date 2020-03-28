Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
John Hayward Buchanan Obituary
Black Mountain - John Hayward Buchanan, 77, of Black Mountain, passed away March 28, 2020.

Jack was born April 21, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to the late John and Marjorie Buchanan. Some of Jack's fondest memories were when family, nieces, nephews, and cousins gathered at Cloverdale, the family farm, in Prairie Grove, AK.

Jack served as Principal of the Juvenile Evaluation Center for 32 years and was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2017. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain where he served on the St. James Foundation, the Vestry and as Treasurer. He received the Distinguished Communicants Award from the Diocese of Western NC in 2010.

Jack is survived by his wife of 35 years, Margaret "Peggy" Buchanan; step children, Julianna Kendall of Enka Candler, Benjamin Keith of Black Mountain, Cassandra Keith of Asheville, and Brett Keith of Idaho; siblings, Betsy (Ed) Allen of Prairie Grove, AK, Joanne (Mike) Elsken of Fayetteville, AK, Bonnie (Rich) Murphy of Fort Smith, AK, and Herbert (Linda) Buchanan of Oak Ridge, NC; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please remember St. James Foundation.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
