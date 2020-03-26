|
John Hunter Hale, 22, of Fletcher, NC, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born December 17, 1997, in Nashville, TN, he was the son of Peter Paul Hale Jr. (Barbara) and LuAnn Gowan Petitt (Mark), all of Fletcher, NC.
A free-lance videographer, Hunter was smart, funny, compassionate, and kind, always caring for and helping others. His favorite Bible verse was "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." Ephesians 4:32. He attended Grace Community Church and loved skateboarding, videography, photography, and standing for those struggling. He attended North Henderson High School and Florence Darlington Technical College.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandparents, Ann Hensley (Don) of Fletcher, NC, Rose Blackburn of Boiling Springs, SC, Gene Fischione of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jamie Hartung of Inman, SC; aunts and uncles: Ray Gowan of Lexington, SC; Jennifer Meece (David) of Greer, SC and cousin, Steven Parton; John Hale (Barb) and their children, Jon, Matthew, Chrissy, and James; Anthony Cicone (Elsie) and their children, Abby and Ariella; Becky Williams and her children, Jenna and Matthew; and Brenda Morrison (Quinn). He was predeceased by his grandparents, Pete Hale, Lois Fischione, and William Ray "Bill" Gowan; and adopted brother, David Hutchison.
Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James B. Carter. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to NAMI-Western Carolina, 356 Biltmore Avenue #207, Asheville, NC 28801.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020