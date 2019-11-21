|
|
John Johnson
Alexander - John "David" Johnson, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is the son of the late Frank and Aletha Phillips Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Eva Ayers, Donna Styles, Mafra Thomas, Grace Bishop and Libby Ramsey; and brothers, Roy Phillips, Creed Phillips, Frank Johnson, Jr., and Lloyd Johnson. David was a great provider and supporter of his family, who retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation after 30 years and worked for several engineering companies after retirement until he couldn't work anymore. He was an avid antiques and classic car collector.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years and the "rose of his heart" who he loved dearly, Hazel Edwards Johnson, daughters, Teresa Cooney (Shaun), Donna Golden, Amanda Ball (Gene), and grandchildren, April Young, Amber Fisher, Derek Swann, Adam Swann (Courtney), and Zachary Ball; five great grandchildren, as well as several special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Pastor Ron Dodson will officiate. A private burial for immediate family will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service.
At other times the family will be at the home of Amanda Ball, 25 Holcombe Branch, Weaverville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019