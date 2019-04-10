Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
84 Snow Hill Church Rd.
Candler, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Hiles


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Joseph Hiles Obituary
John Joseph Hiles

Medford, OR - John Joseph Hiles, 56, passed away on January 28, 2019, at Holmes Park House, Medford, Oregon, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

John was born in Asheville on December 28, 1962, to Sara Wright Hiles and the late Joe Hiles. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Forrest and Ida Wright, and Thompson Hiles, Jr., and Billie Hiles Mountney.

John was a 1981 graduate of West Henderson High School and earned a machinist certificate from Blue Ridge Technical College.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by his sisters, Kara Hiles and Krista Kimmel (Dan), and nephews, Drew and Bradley Kimmel.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 84 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715, with the Rev. Randy Sherrill officiating.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now