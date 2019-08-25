|
John Joseph "Jack" Smith, Jr.
Asheville - John Joseph "Jack" Smith, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 1, 1942, in Binghamton, NY, Jack was the eldest of the late John Joseph, Sr. and Rosina Coleman Smith's six children.
In 1965, he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. His college highlight was membership in the Forensics Union, their formidable debate team, of which he served as a co-chair his senior year. His early accounting career began with Touche Ross in Manhattan, NY. In 1971, Jack moved to Asheville to join Akzona's auditing division. His accounting career culminated in a private CPA practice which he sold in 1987 to join Parsec Financial Management as a Partner and Vice President. Jack's close client relationships throughout his career led to many lifelong friendships.
Jack was extremely generous in all aspects of his life. Professionally, he served on the boards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Jack fell in love with the mountain community he proudly called home for 48 years. He shared his talents by serving on the Board of Directors of the Asheville-Buncombe Community Relations Council, the Blue Ridge Public Radio (WCQS), the Asheville YMCA, the Asheville Art Museum and Asheville Bravo Concerts.
Jack's passion for hiking, food, travel and music were the instigators for many beautiful adventures with family and friends. Throughout life he had a wide variety of focused interests that he delved into with considerable zeal. Reading, ACC basketball, and being the Irishman that he was, Notre Dame football, were passions from which he never wavered.
Of Jack's many interests, relationships with his family and friends were the most treasured. He loved, nurtured, and adored his immediate and extended family with steadfast devotion. Jack relished time spent with friends new and old; this included membership in The ROMEO's and Bob's Bookclub. To be a friend of Jack's was to be eager for conversation and a healthy debate.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Yvonne Foley Smith; children, John Joseph Smith, III and wife Krista, Maura Smith Daniel and husband John, and Jennifer Smith Martin and husband Michael; siblings, Jerry Smith and wife Peggy, Marty Smith and wife Mary, Maureen Smith Limburg and husband Larry, Denise Smith Capitummino and husband Joe, and Jill Smith Peters and husband David; grandchildren, Coleman and Ella, Ryn, Walker and Smith Daniel, and Maura Quinn and Jack Martin; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and aunts.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. Pastor Marsha Mount Shoop will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, Jack's family asks that memorials be made to Fortify Rights, a non-profit organization working to prevent and remedy human rights violations in Southeast Asia started by Jack's nephew, Matthew Smith and his wife Amy Smith, https://www.fortifyrights.org/, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, https://www.ashevillehabitat.org/, or the National Parks Conservation Association https://www.npca.org/.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019