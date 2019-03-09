Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Eden, NC
John Kendrick Littlejohn, II

Eden - John Kendrick Littlejohn, II, 59, of 503-B Carolyn Court in Eden, passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 9, at First Baptist Church in Eden, where he was a member.

John was born December 27, 1959 in Spartanburg, SC. He was a 1979 graduate of the Lucy Herring School of Special Education and was a retired clerk with a party supply store. John has been a participant in Special Olympics with his specialties being in the standing broad jump and shot put.

He is survived by his parents, J. Kendrick Littlejohn and Gayle Brown Littlejohn of the home; sister, Elizabeth L. Robinson and husband, Steve Morgan of Eden; niece, Caroline Blankenship; nephew, Zack Blankenship; and great-nephew, Harrison Blankenship, all of Asheville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Buncombe County, 50 South French Broad Avenue, United Way Building, Asheville, NC 28801.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
