John Leslie Clark
Candler - John Leslie Clark, age 59, of Candler, passed away during the early morning hours of March 1, 2019
Les was born June 23, 1959 in Asheville, NC. He was a class of 1977 graduate of Enka High School. He studied tool and die making at AB-Tech, completed his apprenticeship and worked for 30 years with Alliance Carolina Tool and Mold, Corp. and later with Atlas Precision and Carson Tool and Mold as a Sales Engineer.
Preceding Les in death are his parents, Homer Davis Clark and Elizabeth Warren Clark; father in law, Glenn Everette Phillips; special aunts Lillian Warren Martin and Marcelene Warren Jackson.
Les is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandy Phillips Clark, sons, Cory Tre' Ballew and Cason Grant Clark and grandson, Charles Tre' Ballew.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The full obituary may be viewed at www.asimplecremationwnc.com . A memorial fund has been set up for the family at the Smokey Park branch of SECU and memorial contributions may be made to the "Les Clark Memorial Fund".
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2019