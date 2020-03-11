|
|
John Lewis Smith
Candler - John Lewis Smith, 73, passed away peacefully March 10 at his home. John was born May 29 1946.
He was the son of the late Leonard and Genelle Smith. He is survived by his daughter, March, and son, John; one granddaughter, Jessica; two great granddaughters, Faith and Bella; brothers Richard and Raymond; sisters, Janice, Sandra, and Becky; ex-wife and still close friend Judy.
A gathering of family and friends will be 12:00 March 18 at the family home.
Crawford Ray is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020