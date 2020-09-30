John M. Delich
Fairview - John M. Delich (September 28, 1930 - September 29, 2020) fell asleep surrounded by loving family at home in Fairview, NC.
Born of immigrant parents in Kinney, MN, he forged a life that surpassed his dreams, pursuing a career in the insurance/investment industry. A lover of gardening and flower tending, he planted a family of five children in a long first marriage and delighted in its growth with his devoted wife of 36 years, Julie.
Many rooms rang with laughter as listeners marveled at the accents he could imitate after years in the multi-ethnic community in which he grew up and learned life's hardest and best lessons: the importance of planning ahead, saving and living within one's means, hard work, commitment to family, civic duty, service to country, respect and faith. He was proud of his heritage and was blessed to seek and find his many relatives in the former Yugoslavia. He retired to North Carolina after six decades spent in the Midwest. He was a devoted, long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and lent his knowledge and industry to benefit them.
He is preceded in death by his mother (Marja) and father (Toma), brothers Dan, Godfrey, Peter, Nikola, Don, Sam, Robert, Tom and sister Dorothy.
He is survived by wife Julie; sister Florine Casper; brother Michael Delich; children Michael Delich (Denise Holter); Kathleen Johnson (Mark); Teresa Pointer (Richard); Daniel Delich (Rebecca); Christine Davis (Sid); twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation (Roof Repayment Fund), PO Box 8369, Asheville, NC 28814.
Funeral services will be held at 12 'o' clock PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 227 Cumberland Ave, Asheville, NC.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.