John Neil Hale
John Neil Hale

Asheville - John Neil Hale known by many as "Kentucky John" passed away on June 14th in Asheville, NC at the age of 57. He is survived by his daughter Kelsey and her husband Cody Rice; fiancé, Melinda Reed; older brother, Zach Hale; younger sister, Vera Hale; nieces, Betsy Stacy (husband Shawn Stacy) and Jackie Hale; nephews, Zach "Bub" Hale Jr. and Will Hale (wife Kayla Hale). John was well loved by his great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janie Dillon and father James Hale.

John was loved by many from West Virginia to Florida and places in between. He supported and inspired many with his words and actions. He had a passion for his community, music, hiking and his love of real estate which initially brought him to the mountains of North Carolina over 20 years ago. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of life is planned at Brevard Wesleyan Church, 583 N Broad St, Brevard, NC 28712 on Saturday, June 20th, visiting hours 1-2:30 pm and memorial service at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The American Heart Association, a local charity, October Road, Inc., or a charity of your choice.

To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com

Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Home is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Brevard Wesleyan Church
JUN
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Brevard Wesleyan Church
