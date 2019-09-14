Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
1936 - 2019
John Otis Cannon Obituary
John Otis Cannon

Asheville - John Otis Cannon, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center following a courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late John Jackson Cannon and Sadie Ruth Lawing Cannon. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeannette Cannon Payne.

Mr. Cannon graduated from the last class of Emma High School in 1955 and retired from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company following 30 years of service. He later worked for the WNC Regional Livestock Center, and the Fast Break convenience store for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a NASCAR fan.

Surviving are his son, John "Michael" Cannon and wife Debbie of Asheville; daughter, Lisa Ann Cannon Morgan and husband Mike of Asheville; grandchildren: Jamie Cannon Green, Erica Cannon, Tracy Cannon Robertson, Mandy Morgan, and Ryan Morgan; great-grandchildren: Parker Green, Blake Snyder, Everett Robertson, Lane Snyder, and Dylan Robertson; special nieces and nephew: Renee Payne Reeves, Ladonna Payne Norwood, and Rob Rhymer; several nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Enoch Ball, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 till 9 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be: Ryan Morgan, Rob Rhymer, Kenny Buckner, Bruce Ledford, Michael Robertson, Rob Green, and honorary pallbearer and best friend, Vernon Ingle.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 14, 2019
