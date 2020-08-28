John Patrick Johnson
Etowah - John Patrick Johnson, 66, of Etowah, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born February 28, 1954, in Washington, DC, he was the late Irene Sales Johnson and Lloyd V. Johnsons' son. He taught history and coached at A.C. Reynolds High School before joining Progressive Insurance in 1990, until he retired on January 6, 2020. A gentle person, friend, and fine athlete; at 12, John pitched a no-hitter for his All-Star Little League Team in Heidelberg, Germany. A graduate of A.C. Reynolds, he made All-State teams in football, basketball, and track. John held the distance record for discus at Reynolds for 38 years and ranked third in the US in the discus as a college student at Brevard. He graduated from East Carolina University. He enjoyed playing tennis until his last days. Surviving John is his wife of 36 years, Faith Lane-Johnson; daughters, Ali Lane Johnson (Brian Purcell) of Hendersonville, NC, Aubrey Johnson Butler (Tadd) of Enoree, SC; grandchildren Landon and Grayson Butler, Sierra Gilbert, and Gaston Purcell; sisters Kathryn Johnson Cameron (David), Susan Irene Johnson, Meg J. Dietrich (Ulrich), brothers, William Lloyd Johnson (Polly), Charles T. Johnson, James C. Johnson (Becky); and extended family in the Asheville area. A private service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Kathryn Johnson Cameron presiding. Share condolences and memories http//: www.ashevilleareaalternative.com/
