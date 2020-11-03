1/1
John Paul Frelick
John Paul Frelick

Black Mountain - John Paul Frelick died October 31, 2020 in the COVID-19 wing of the Givens Highland Farms Health Care Center in Black Mountain, NC. Paul was 95 years old and would have turned 96 in February 2021.

Paul leaves behind Ellenor, his beloved and devoted wife of 53 years, and his children, Graeme, Andy and Nancy from his first marriage to Brenda Bullock. Paul also is survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His 98-year old brother Doug is now the only remaining sibling of the five born to the Rev. H. Victor and Ruth Scott Frelick.

Paul lived in Schenectady NY through until graduating from Union College in 1945. In 1948, he was ordained to the Presbyterian Ministry. In 1949, he earned a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in NYC and in 1955, a PhD in Social Ethics from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Paul's life was one of service. Some highlights: squadron Chaplain for the Navy; Fraternal Worker in Paris, France with CIMADE, a French Protestant Non-Government Organization; Director of the John Knox Ecumenical Conference/Student Center in Geneva, Switzerland; Director of the World Affairs Center and member of the Faculty for Beloit College, in Wisconsin; Director of the local chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews in Louisville KY; Associate Pastor at Highland Presbyterian Church in Louisville; Mission Co-Worker for the Presbyterian Church of the USA as Professor of Theology, first in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and then in Morija, Lesotho; and finally Volunteer in Mission for Warren Wilson College, in Asheville NC.

Paul was active in the Highland Farms community into his nineties, interviewing new residents, writing their biographies and helping them feel welcome. He was a very social person, with an engaging personality and a hearty laugh. Paul was very dedicated to his family and deeply committed to social justice in the world. He made an indelible mark on everyone he met and left the world a much better place.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
or

