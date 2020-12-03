John R. "Hardrock" Blevins
John R. "Hardrock" Blevins passed in peace at the age of 85 on November 30, 2020. JR worked hard and retired from BASF and Kabota of Asheville. He was a master mechanic of cars and tractors. JR was considered one of the best by all who knew him. He loved to travel and spend his time with family and friends.
JR is preceded in death by parents Charles and Hatti Blevins; four sisters, Barbara, Thelma, Ellen, and Roxie; one brother, William; and a grandson, Dakota Fincham. He is survived by loving friend and companion, Sheila Whiteside Hunter. He was the loving father to David Alan (Mardell) Blevins, Lee Blevins and Donna Blackburn, Brian (Lydia) Wilson, Stephanie Wilson, and special daughter, Page (Rusty) Ney, and Bucky, Sissy, and Karman Owens.
JR was a proud Pop to grandchildren, Matthew and Trevor Blevins, Lacey Elrod, Carlee Stevenson, Brandon, Hunter, and Haley Fincham, Sabrina and Abby Wilson, Zane, Dakota, and McKensey Owens and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of JR Blevins.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com
.