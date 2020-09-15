1/1
John R. Payne
John R. Payne

Marshall - John R. Payne, 76, of Marshall, NC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

John was born on September 9, 1944 in Wayne County, MI to his late parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grover Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Payne and Mr. and Mrs. Riley Rector, all of Marshall, NC.

John earned his high school diploma from the Tennessee Military Institute, where he earned the most coveted award of "Most Efficient Commissioned Officer". He went on from there to Midlands Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree in Criminology, then the University of South Carolina, where he earned a B.A. in Political Science.

John served our country in the US Air Force as a Sergeant, then began working for the Sumter County Sheriff's Department as a Sergeant and Lieutenant. He went on from there to join the State Bureau of Investigators as a Special Agent, a job that included being only one of two agents across the state that worked special operations involving high profile cases. He received numerous commendations throughout his career. After his retirement from the SBI he joined his wife in the insurance business selling AFLAC.

John loved to fish, hunt and camp on his mountain, tell a good story, and cook out with his posse. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and getting together with his family and friends.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Betty C. Payne; daughter, Cynthia Payne; son, John R. Payne, Jr.; stepdaughter, Holly C. McCurry; stepson, William Chestnutt; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; many cousins and his posse of retired SBI agents.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Madison Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
