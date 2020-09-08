1/1
John Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ramsey

Mars Hill - John Gaither Ramsey, 76, of Mars Hill, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a native of Madison County and the son of the late Troy Gaither Ramsey and Pauline Banks Ramsey. John was retired from the North Carolina Highway Department and was a member of Little Ivy Baptist Church.

Mr. Ramsey is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Ramsey; daughters, Pam Ramsey of Mars Hill and Patricia Laucka (P.J.) of Johnson City, TN; sons, John Ramsey (Roxanna) of Fletcher, Tim Ramsey (Kim) of Westminster, SC; sisters, Lib Owen (Leonard) of Mills River, Margaret Freeman (Dennis) of Marshall; grandchildren, Jonathan Ramsey and Ellie Laucka; great grandchildren, Adily and Jaylee Ramsey; special canine companion, Bandit; and several nieces, great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Anson Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Metcalf Bruce Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved