John Ramsey
Mars Hill - John Gaither Ramsey, 76, of Mars Hill, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a native of Madison County and the son of the late Troy Gaither Ramsey and Pauline Banks Ramsey. John was retired from the North Carolina Highway Department and was a member of Little Ivy Baptist Church.
Mr. Ramsey is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Ramsey; daughters, Pam Ramsey of Mars Hill and Patricia Laucka (P.J.) of Johnson City, TN; sons, John Ramsey (Roxanna) of Fletcher, Tim Ramsey (Kim) of Westminster, SC; sisters, Lib Owen (Leonard) of Mills River, Margaret Freeman (Dennis) of Marshall; grandchildren, Jonathan Ramsey and Ellie Laucka; great grandchildren, Adily and Jaylee Ramsey; special canine companion, Bandit; and several nieces, great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Anson Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Metcalf Bruce Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
