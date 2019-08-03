|
|
Reverend John Rivers
Black Mountain - The Reverend John Rivers, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home, Morningstar, in Black Mountain, NC the morning of August 1, 2019.
He was born in Charleston, SC on August 19, 1931 to Dorothy Reid Rivers and Elias Lynch Rivers. His wife, Jean Rivers, of 56 years preceded him in death. He had a brother, Elias Rivers who is deceased, and a sister, Mary Rivers Powe who survives him.
He was the loving father to one daughter and four sons: Sallie, John Jr. "Jay" (Ann), Andrew (Joy), Joseph, and Benjamin (Sherri). He was blessed with ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
John attended Clemson for two years prior to completing Bachelor degrees in English and History at the College of Charleston. He received his Master's of Divinity at Episcopal Theological Seminary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For his transition to the Ministry to the Deaf, he completed postgraduate work at the University of Tennessee and Gallaudet University. John ministered to the Low Country of SC; Clinton, SC; Lexington, KY; Cullowhee and WNC. John delivered exceptional pastoral care in every community he lived in, and was known for his compassion, loving and understanding nature. His life was filled with the joy from his family, hiking in the WNC mountains, collecting buttons with his wife, and enjoying VW campers, apples, Civil War history, and log cabins.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm at St. James Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Care Adult Day Services, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 3, 2019