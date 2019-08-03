Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend John Rivers


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend John Rivers Obituary
Reverend John Rivers

Black Mountain - The Reverend John Rivers, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home, Morningstar, in Black Mountain, NC the morning of August 1, 2019.

He was born in Charleston, SC on August 19, 1931 to Dorothy Reid Rivers and Elias Lynch Rivers. His wife, Jean Rivers, of 56 years preceded him in death. He had a brother, Elias Rivers who is deceased, and a sister, Mary Rivers Powe who survives him.

He was the loving father to one daughter and four sons: Sallie, John Jr. "Jay" (Ann), Andrew (Joy), Joseph, and Benjamin (Sherri). He was blessed with ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

John attended Clemson for two years prior to completing Bachelor degrees in English and History at the College of Charleston. He received his Master's of Divinity at Episcopal Theological Seminary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For his transition to the Ministry to the Deaf, he completed postgraduate work at the University of Tennessee and Gallaudet University. John ministered to the Low Country of SC; Clinton, SC; Lexington, KY; Cullowhee and WNC. John delivered exceptional pastoral care in every community he lived in, and was known for his compassion, loving and understanding nature. His life was filled with the joy from his family, hiking in the WNC mountains, collecting buttons with his wife, and enjoying VW campers, apples, Civil War history, and log cabins.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm at St. James Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Care Adult Day Services, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now