John Robert Brown



Asheville - Asheville-John Robert Brown, 71, native of Asheville and graduate of T.C. Roberson High School (class of 1967) was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 1, 2020. John proudly served the US Air Force then returned to Asheville and followed in his father's footsteps starting Brown's Auto & Air on Lexington Ave.



John was person of faith and lived life serving others. There was nothing he liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend, especially when the topic revolved around the Lord. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that he didn't know or he wouldn't help. His kids recall the many times he was recognized around town, and even at times, out-of-town, and they immediately knew that John would be talking for a while. But that was OK, he was well loved for his personality and contributions in the community.



John was reunited with his parents, Alonzo and Aileen Brown; Brother, Sam Brown; Sister Ina Ray; Brother-in-law, Jim Ray; Brother-in-law, Bill Taylor; Grandson, John Kylee Brown; Mother-in-law; Dora Pelaez; Father-in-law, Carlos Pelaez.



Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife of 43 years, Cynthia Brown, Asheville, NC, Son, Ryan Brown (Lori) Charlotte, NC, Son, Wesley Brown, Fort Mill, SC, Daughter, Loriann Riad (Sami) Land O Lakes, FL, Brother, Richard Brown (Barbara) Chucky, TN, Sister, Wilma Taylor, Candler, NC, Sister, Sandra Penley (Dennis) Candler, NC, Sister, Wanda Tate (Mike) Candler, NC, Sister-in-law, Debbie Brown, Kingsport, TN, Brother-in-law, Wayne Winebrenner (Nancy) Riverview, FL, Grandson, Gable Brown, Charlotte, NC, Granddaughter, Ellie Brown, Charlotte, NC, Isaac Riad, Land O Lakes, FL. Many loving nieces and nephews.



Out of concern of COVID-19 heath risks, no family visitation or reception will be held at this time. The family will have a private ceremony at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.









