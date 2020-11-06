1/1
John Robert Brown
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Brown

Asheville - Asheville-John Robert Brown, 71, native of Asheville and graduate of T.C. Roberson High School (class of 1967) was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 1, 2020. John proudly served the US Air Force then returned to Asheville and followed in his father's footsteps starting Brown's Auto & Air on Lexington Ave.

John was person of faith and lived life serving others. There was nothing he liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend, especially when the topic revolved around the Lord. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that he didn't know or he wouldn't help. His kids recall the many times he was recognized around town, and even at times, out-of-town, and they immediately knew that John would be talking for a while. But that was OK, he was well loved for his personality and contributions in the community.

John was reunited with his parents, Alonzo and Aileen Brown; Brother, Sam Brown; Sister Ina Ray; Brother-in-law, Jim Ray; Brother-in-law, Bill Taylor; Grandson, John Kylee Brown; Mother-in-law; Dora Pelaez; Father-in-law, Carlos Pelaez.

Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife of 43 years, Cynthia Brown, Asheville, NC, Son, Ryan Brown (Lori) Charlotte, NC, Son, Wesley Brown, Fort Mill, SC, Daughter, Loriann Riad (Sami) Land O Lakes, FL, Brother, Richard Brown (Barbara) Chucky, TN, Sister, Wilma Taylor, Candler, NC, Sister, Sandra Penley (Dennis) Candler, NC, Sister, Wanda Tate (Mike) Candler, NC, Sister-in-law, Debbie Brown, Kingsport, TN, Brother-in-law, Wayne Winebrenner (Nancy) Riverview, FL, Grandson, Gable Brown, Charlotte, NC, Granddaughter, Ellie Brown, Charlotte, NC, Isaac Riad, Land O Lakes, FL. Many loving nieces and nephews.

Out of concern of COVID-19 heath risks, no family visitation or reception will be held at this time. The family will have a private ceremony at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved