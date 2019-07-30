Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
John Robinson Obituary
John Robinson

Mars Hill - John Bruce Robinson, 66, of Mars Hill, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Creed and Gladys Dockery Robinson and served in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. John is preceded in death by a brother, Troy "Cam" Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca McClellan Robinson; daughters, Sandra Robinson Kirkland, Jamie Robinson Sluder (Johnathan); sisters, Regina Robinson Hollifield and Patsy Robinson Murray; brothers, Ronnie and Coy Robinson; grandchildren, Ashley Moreland LaClair, Madeline Moreland, William Creed Pruitt, and Hailey Jayde Sluder; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

A Celebration of Life Service, will be held at a later date for special family and friends that were unable to attend Thursday's service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwblueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 30, 2019
