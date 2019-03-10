|
John Samuel "Sam" Jones
Asheville - Sam Jones, 77, of Asheville, ended his battle with ALS on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, as he walked into the arms of Jesus. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. This horrible disease ravaged his body, but it could not touch his soul.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Paul T., Sr. and Beulah Melton Jones, he was a self-employed plumbing contractor for fifty years.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Ann Hill Jones; son, David "Sammy" Jones (Lin) of King George, VA; daughters, Becky Jones (David Beck) of Leicester, Jennifer Redmon (Darrin) of Asheville and Amy Jones of the home; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Bob Jones of FL, Juniper Jones of Mars Hill, Tim Jones and Billy Jones of Asheville; and sister, Patsy Graham of Arden.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel UMC with Terry Duckworth, Clint Gorman and Aaron LaFalce officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home of Jennifer Redmon, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to ALS Association, NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019