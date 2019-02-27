|
|
John T. Overbey
Cullowhee - John T. Overbey, 83 years old and long-time resident of Cullowhee, went home to be with the Lord February 15, 2019. He battled Parkinson's Disease several years. An only child, preceded in death by father, Joseph Henderson Overbey (1987); mother, Ina Mae Fox Overbey (1983); and wife of 47 years, Diane Fennell Overbey (2005). Survived by his four children: son, Karl Overbey of Cullowhee, NC; son, Kevin Overbey of Arden, NC; daughter, Cynthia Overbey Tennant of Florence, SC; daughter, Jennifer Overbey Wood of Knoxville, TN; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Born in Chattanooga, TN in 1935 he grew up in Hixson. Raised in Hixson United Methodist Church he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Graduated Baylor Military Academy for high school and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (as did his father, his wife, and his wife's father). He attended Harvard and Wharton earning his MBA. He was consistently in top percentiles of his class.
He then worked as an industrial accountant in Virginia before moving to Austin, TX, and teaching for 13 years at St. Edwards University. In Austin he earned his PhD at University of Texas, obtained his CPA, and ran a CPA practice.
He also taught at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, West Virginia University, and Western Carolina University. Retiring from teaching he started his second CPA practice in Sylva where he had a strong interest in helping small businesses succeed by overcoming tax issues and becoming more profitable.
John served in the Naval Reserves 1955-1959 and on the American Institute of CPAs board.
John's greatest passions were his family and church life serving in roles for spiritual growth in the Christian walk. He wrote spiritual essays, sharing these with others.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Memory of John Overbey to United Christian Ministries, 191 Skyland Dr., Sylva NC 28779.
Celebration of Life service, on-site interment of urn, and reception starting 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. David's Episcopal, 385 Forest Hills Rd., Cullowhee, NC 28723.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 27, 2019