Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Charlotte - John Thomas Funderud, age 55, passed away on March 31, 2019 from complications of colon cancer. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the chapel at J.B.Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC, 28205 with visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Union County. A full obituary may be viewed at www.tallentfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are in the care of J.B. Tallent Funeral Service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
