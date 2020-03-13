|
John Thomas "Tom" Horner, Jr.
Asheville - John Thomas "Tom" Horner, Jr., 85, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
A native of Roxboro, NC, he was a son of the late John Thomas, Sr., and Margaret Brown Horner. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lois Wilson Horner, who died in 2016.
Mr. Horner was employed with BASF and Kearfott, retiring from both. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughters, Rhonda H. Smith and Donna H. Baldwin; granddaughter, Ashley Baldwin; great-grandson, Gage Jones; and his sister, Mary Lou Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bent Creek Baptist Church, 1554 Brevard Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020