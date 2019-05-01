Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
Lake Julian, NC
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Fletcher First Baptist Church
John Timothy "Johnny" Drake

John "Johnny" Timothy Drake

Arden - John "Johnny" Timothy Drake, 62, of Arden, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

Born in Buncombe County and raised in Hooper's Creek, he was a son of the late John and Bell Baker Drake.

Johnny retired from Borg Warner in 2004 and had a passion for hunting, fishing and serving the Lord. He fought the good fight and kept the faith. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Linda Fowler Drake; three sons, Philip Drake (Jenny) of Mills River, Nathaniel Drake (Holly) of Hooper's Creek and Joshua Drake of Arden; Lisa Hensley (Ted), who was like a daughter to Johnny, of Arden; two sisters, Judy Wilkie and Dollie Lewis, both of Hooper's Creek; five grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Emily, Kylie and Ryan as well as one niece and three nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Fletcher First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hooper's Creek Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 1, 2019
