|
|
John Twyeffort Hubbell
John Twyeffort Hubbell, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Deerfield Skilled Nursing. John was born on October 22, 1937, in New York, NY. He was a son of the late William Bradford Hubbell and Dorothy Twyeffort Hubbell.
Shortly after finishing his bachelor's degree from Princeton University, John planned to enter the armed services. Unfortunately, his health prevented him from entering any branch. John did serve with Operation Crossroad Africa. There his life was in as much danger as in combat; but thankfully, he survived to live a long, full life.
John then went on to earn two master's degrees, one from Wesleyan University and one from Rutgers University, and was a teacher of English and coach of varsity football, hockey, and lacrosse teams in prep schools. After coming to Asheville in 1991, he was a host at Biltmore Estate for twelve years. He was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving as Elder in several churches.
He leaves behind his wife 0f 57 years, Elizabeth Wolfe Hubbell, and two sons, Dr. J. Andrew Hubbell and his wife, Melissa of Selinsgrove, PA and Pastor Richard R. Hubbell and his wife, Jennifer of Taylors, SC and four grandchildren: Rebekah Elizabeth Hubbell, Palmer Jordan Hubbell, Carleigh Jane Hubbell, and Clara Esther Hubbell.
A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's memory to Deerfield Retirement Community, Attention Michelle Wooley, Director of Philanthropy, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, North Carolina, 28803.
Highlands Cremation and Funeral Care is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.highlandscare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020