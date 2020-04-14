|
John Wallace Young
Asheville - John Wallace Young, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.
Mr. Young was born in Bradford County, PA, and was a son of the late Wallace Shipman Young and Dorothy Maier Young. He served our country as a First Lt. in the US Army from 1951 - 1953, and he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from LeHigh University. He retired as Financial Analyst Manager from the Bordon Co. and he and Mrs. Young moved to Asheville from Upper Arlington, OH in 2009.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Leonard "Molly" Young; and brother, Douglas Young, nephews, William J. Young, Jr., Douglas C. Young, Ian W. Young, and a family friend, Kathleen Blanchette.
John was a quiet, thoughtful man, valued by friends and colleagues for his sound judgment, clear thinking, and adherence to his commitments and ethical principles. He was not swayed by emotional argument. Yet he was compassionate - sensitive to the needs of others.
John enjoyed reading - technical journals especially during his working years, but escaping into such classical authors as Plato from time to time. In later years his escape literary choices branched into the highly structured worlds of the fantasy and sci fi writers. John also enjoyed the out-of-doors and comparable activities such as sailing, golfing, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Giles Chapel, Deerfield.
Memorial donations may be made to the Deerfield Charitable Foundation.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020