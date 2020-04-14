Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for John Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wallace Young


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wallace Young Obituary
John Wallace Young

Asheville - John Wallace Young, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.

Mr. Young was born in Bradford County, PA, and was a son of the late Wallace Shipman Young and Dorothy Maier Young. He served our country as a First Lt. in the US Army from 1951 - 1953, and he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from LeHigh University. He retired as Financial Analyst Manager from the Bordon Co. and he and Mrs. Young moved to Asheville from Upper Arlington, OH in 2009.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Leonard "Molly" Young; and brother, Douglas Young, nephews, William J. Young, Jr., Douglas C. Young, Ian W. Young, and a family friend, Kathleen Blanchette.

John was a quiet, thoughtful man, valued by friends and colleagues for his sound judgment, clear thinking, and adherence to his commitments and ethical principles. He was not swayed by emotional argument. Yet he was compassionate - sensitive to the needs of others.

John enjoyed reading - technical journals especially during his working years, but escaping into such classical authors as Plato from time to time. In later years his escape literary choices branched into the highly structured worlds of the fantasy and sci fi writers. John also enjoyed the out-of-doors and comparable activities such as sailing, golfing, hunting and fishing with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Giles Chapel, Deerfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the Deerfield Charitable Foundation.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -